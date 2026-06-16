OU baseball: One win away from MCWS championship series

OMAHA, Neb. — There’s a swagger for OU baseball. There’s a belief. And following a dramatic 4-3 win on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field against No. 3 Georgia, yes indeed, this is starting to feel real.

Oklahoma is a win away from a return to the Men’s College World Series Championship Series, after Jackson Cleveland slammed the door on Georgia’s ninth-inning comeback bid.

With the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first after Cleveland plunked pinch hitter Cole Johnson, the Sooners closer proceeded to record the final two outs with a strikeout of Tre Phelps and force a game-ending fly out off the bat of Golden Spikes finalist Daniel Jackson.

A statement on a Monday night with the college baseball world watching.

Somewhere between surreal and remarkable this Sooners team continues to find ways to win in the moments that matter the most. The latest feat coming against the SEC regular season and tournament champion Georgia Bulldogs.

“Want to try to make me cry or something, what’s going on? I’m just thankful. I’m thankful for our coaches, for our administration and for all those coaches being there. That’s what we talk about. That’s what being an Oklahoma Sooners is. And you can see it and you can feel it. You can feel those kids, when they decided to do it and be selfless in a world that’s really selfish in this world we’re living in now, it’s pretty amazing,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said following his squad’s 11th one-run victory this season.

“I mean, 20 years from now, when they come back for a football game and they’re drinking beer, they’re not going to say, hey, man, you remember that pitch that guy threw? It doesn’t matter if a guy is an equipment manager. It doesn’t matter if the guy’s the best pitcher or best player, it just matters if he’s a great teammate or not. Because that’s what really matters. And the dugout, I’m telling you guys, the dugout is what’s really helped those guys. I can’t talk enough about them.”

MERCURIUS MARVELOUS MONDAY

Between a second consecutive start in which a Sooners starting freshman pitcher recorded career marks and Cleveland’s ninth inning Houdini escape, there’s a certain calmness that comes across in this Sooners team’s demeanor.

Confident, not cocky. But a direct reflection of the program’s patriarch, Arthur Ray Johnson. They’ve found IT on the sport’s grandest stage.

“The guy sitting right next to me, Skip Johnson. He’s been great. He’s been helping me every single day just becoming better. And that’s all I can do. That’s all I can hope or ask for,” Xander Mercurius said following his career-high(s) nine strikeout seven inning performance.

The Georgia lineup is littered with stars. You think of big named bats in the sport of college baseball and many of the Bulldogs come to mind. Oklahoma held the Dogs to 0-for-12 with runners on and 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in the win.

Making just his fourth start of the season, Mercurius matched teammate Cord Rager on the mound. Monday night’s performance his deepest outing of the season, eclipsing the 100-pitch mark for just the second time of his career, earning his first win of the year. Go figure.

“Me and Reggie (Willits) — we went to the area code games and saw Xander, and he reminded me a lot of the right-handed pitcher that pitched at Duke — (Marcus) Stroman. He reminded me a lot of Stroman. He had great stuff. A little bitty guy. Had a big arm. He wasn’t afraid of the moment,” Johnson said. “I think the thing with me and Xander is he’s just a tough kid. And to play in these things right here, you’ve got to be tough kids. You’ve got to be tough teams. There’s not one team that’s been in this whole World Series that ain’t tough.”

AND NOW OKLAHOMA IS ONE WIN AWAY

Oklahoma now finds itself in the driver’s seat of the right side of the bracket in Omaha. The Southeastern Conference Invitational side as it’s become affectionately known around town.

After finishing 11th place in conference play, Skip Johnson’s Sooners have nestled themselves into a national semifinal on Wednesday night after securing its 40th win of the year.

Brent Venables and Jim Nagy joined the traveling Sooners cheering contingent along with Barry Switzer, Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser.

Brent Venables, Jennie Barancyzk and Porter Moser greeting OU players up the tunnel. What a night. What a run. pic.twitter.com/R6DtrGvpW2 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 16, 2026

Freshmen pitchers Cord Rager and Xander Mercurius have combined for 14.1 innings, going 2-0 with 17 strikeouts and only three earned runs allowed.

Mercurius and Georgia starter Caden Aoki combined to each go seven-plus innings on Monday, marking a first at the College World Series since Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder (Cincinnati Reds) and LSU’s Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) in the 2023 championship series.

“Really proud of these guys,” Skip Johnson said.

OU baseball fans should be thinking the same thing heading into Tuesday in Omaha.