OU baseball: One win away from a national championship

OMAHA, Neb. — The improbable run continues and the magic number is now officially down to *ONE* following OU baseball’s 9-3 victory on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

You read that correctly. This isn’t some kind of fever dream. The OU baseball team is one win away from a national championship.

The Sooners got across the finish line on Saturday without Cord Rager’s best stuff.

But somewhere between Deiten Lachance’s continued mauling of the baseball and Kyle Branch’s first hit of the College World Series that opened the flood gates in the fourth, there’s something special in the air.

Oklahoma’s victory made it nine in a row during this magical run through the NCAA Tournament, with eight victories against Top-20 teams and six against top 10-teams.

“I’m really proud of our team and what they did,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “And North Carolina’s a really good team. And we picked a fight today. They’ll be ready for us tomorrow. We’ve just got to go out and execute pitches and do what we can to adjust through the game.”

TURNING POINT IN THE FIRST

OU survived the first inning North Carolina answer, following Deiten Lachance’s two-run shot in the top of the first.

For the first time this postseason, it seemed as if Rager was showing signs of ‘oh yeah, this guy is just a freshman’. He couldn’t locate his change-up. He couldn’t get ahead of batters. And when he did get the ball over the plate, it was pounded. The first four North Carolina batters not only reached but did so with exclamation points.

“For me, giving five innings to the team was awesome. I wish I could have stayed out there longer. I mean, I just wanted to throw my arm off for the team. Like, that’s all I wanted to do. And having those four zeros after the first was awesome,” said Rager following perhaps his best pitching performance of the season in which he threw a career-high 100 pitches over five innings.

Three hitters into the bottom of the first, a 2-0 lead was quickly extinguished following a Gavin Gallaher two-run single. Erik Paulsen followed with a double and the Tar Heels had a pair in scoring position with no outs. It wasn’t until Cooper Nicholson’s excuse me swing back to the mound that Rager was able to record the first out. But it was a big one. It settled him in.

“But I just — you know, after the first inning, I stopped playing for myself. I just started playing for the guys around me, for the team. And I really had to try to really be a pitcher today because I didn’t have my best stuff,” Rager said. “I just — after the first, I just really put my head down, tried to work the process Skip’s always taught me and grind.”

Rager would go on to retire 10 of the last 13 batters he faced, working up and down the North Carolina line up that battered him early.

“That’s what the mental game of baseball is all about, exactly what happened — he goes out. They punch back,” Johnson said. “And what the game will tell you to do is just back away and make you feel sorry for yourself at times, get away from throwing the ball to the target at times. Just gotta stay with your routines. That’s what I kept explaining to him. And use visualization to help you get through your innings, help you — he got through that game through five innings. That’s a sign of a really good pitcher. That’s the sign of somebody that’s got a lot of grit, a lot of guts. Helped us a ton.”

SOONERS FOURTH INNING, BRANCH BREAKSTHROUGH

After Dayton Tockey was rung up on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth inning, it felt as if OU had squandered a scoring opportunity. With a pair of runners in scoring position following Dasan Harris’ second double of the game, it brought Kyle Branch to the plate with two outs in the inning.

Branch strolled to the plate without a hit in the College World Series. Maybe it’s something about this team. Or maybe it’s just the flow state this club seems to be in. Branch delivered. His first hit in Omaha back up through the middle and Oklahoma led 5-3. Then the dam broke. Jason Walk followed with an RBI single. Camden Johnson followed Walk with an RBI single of his own. Four run-scoring hits. All with two outs.

“I thought it was huge. It was really what I said up here and preached about, being selfless and they’re talking about passing the baton. Dayton, I don’t know if the ball is in or out. It didn’t matter. He had a good quality at-bat. I think sixth or seventh pitch at-bat. He grinded out, and the guy made a hell of a pitch on the ball in on him,” Johnson said. “And Kyle picked him up. I mean he went one or two strikes and then barrelled the ball right back up the middle. It was really huge for us at the time. It gave us momentum and kind of — we kept sustaining, the momentum was huge. I thought it was probably one of the biggest hits of all day long.”

The four-run fourth inning was a turning point in the game and possibly the series.

SOONERS LIKE THE TASTE OF BLOOD

It’s become a little bit of a rally cry. OU got punched in the mouth and liked the taste.

The Sooners knew there would be a punch back following Lachance’s two-run home run in the first. His second home run of the day in the third tied the game and with it, made history. He’s just the fifth player in CWS history to hit multiple home runs in a Championship Series final.

Five of Oklahoma’s nine runs in the Game 1 victory came with two outs, ignited by Branch’s two-out single in the fourth.

OU left-hander Gavyn Jones recorded a career-high four strikeouts in his 2.1 innings of relief of Rager. His best outing of the year.

The list of feats goes on and on and on. There’s a reason the Sooners now stand within touching distance of something historical.

And all the head ball coach can do is stay out of the way.

“I’m just going to stay out of their way. I don’t know any other way to do it. You think we’re going to go out and hit tonight and take 100 ground balls somewhere? We’re not going to do that. I can promise you that. Just stay out of their way,” Johnson said. “It’s in God’s plan. It’s not mine. You ask every one of those players, they’ll tell you exactly the same thing, it’s God’s plan, it’s not mine. And I’m just proud of those guys for being selfless. It doesn’t matter to me. I mean, it really doesn’t. I’m just proud of those players and proud that I’m at a university that cares a lot. That’s what I’m proud of.”

And heading into Father’s Day, OU has plenty to be thankful for. Just one win away from a national championship.