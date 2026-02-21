OU baseball delivers beating in home opener, 22-1

OU opened its 17-game homestand at Kimrey Family Stadium with a 22-1 run-rule win (7 innings) over Coppin State on Friday.

By definition, I believe, it is termed a good ‘ol fashioned asskicking.

The Sooners scored three runs or more in five of the six innings they sent a batter to the plate, including a pair of five-run frames in the first and the fifth.

To say it was competitive would be a disservice to the sport. Now they have two more days left with Coppin State in town. Pray for the Eagles.

Cam Johnson followed his sterling season debut going five innings, allowing a single run and striking out seven. His lone blemish coming in the first inning that he worked around with an inning ending double play ball.

“I thought Cam was a little out of rhythm when he first started. He kind of settled in. Last week he was really good. So he gathered in and getting him five runs really helped him,” said Sooners head coach Skip Johnson. “It’s tough to pitch when you go over here and sit for 20- or 30-minute innings. I thought he handled himself really well. I thought he really got in rhythm in the fourth and the fifth so that was really good to see.”

Jaden Barfield and Kadyn Leon worked the final two innings on the mound.

OFFENSE OFFENSE AND MORE OFFENSE

The reason Johnson found himself sitting in the dugout for 20 or 30 minutes at a time was because of the production from the Sooners offense, recording 16 hits and drawing 14 walks.

Four different Sooners hitters walked more than once, including three hit batters. But most importantly, Oklahoma’s bats capitalized on those free bases time and time again. Nine different Sooners recorded an RBI on Friday.

“Us coming out and separating balls from strikes, getting 14 walks. I thought that was huge. A lot of times you can get impatient and swing at pitches you don’t need to be swinging at and all of the sudden you get yourself out. So I thought we did a great job offensively,” said Johnson.

It was the Sooners first 20-run game since 2024 against Wright State. The last time Oklahoma scored 22 runs in a game … well … see ya in Omaha.

News & Notes

* Drew Dickerson’s fourth inning three-run home run extended the OU lead to 13-1. He’s the seventh different Sooners hitter to hit a big fly this season.

* Freshman outfielder Alec Blair went 2-for-2 with three RBIs off the bench

* Freshman infielder Uriah Walters’ drove in a run with his first-career base hit with a double in the fifth. He finished the day going 2-for-3 with two RBIs for OU.

* Freshman infielder Connor Larkin first-career hit came in the fourth inning

* Freshman infielder Myles Davis added his first-career hit with a single in the seventh