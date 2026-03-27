OU pitcher Sydney Berzon ready to return to Baton Rouge

Another weekend, and another odd homecoming for OU softball. The Sooners fared just fine last weekend when pitcher Miali Guachino returned to Oxford to face Ole Miss.

Now? Time for Baton Rouge and time for pitcher Sydney Berzon to come back to LSU. The good news, though, is Berzon is rolling entering this weekend.

She had her first SEC start at OU on Monday night and couldn’t have asked for much more. She threw 4.1 innings, allowing three hits, zero earned runs and struck out three. Berzon gave up two unearned runs and ended with a no-decision in a 5-2 victory for the Sooners.

It is easily the most encouraging moment of Berzon’s tenure as a Sooner. And perhaps something she can legitimately build upon this weekend at LSU, where she was the ace for the Tigers.

“I think just attacking the strike zone,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “We didn’t see a lot of walks. A few balls got hit to the wall, but we have a great defense, so we are not fearful of that. She might give up one here or there, and that is OK. That’s OK.

“I just want them to compete. When we start throwing too many balls, that is when we get in trouble. She has been waiting. She said to me after the Memphis, she got a little nugget and came in and was like, I am ready to start, ready to start. I’m, like, OK. At least she said it. That is what I’m looking for, confidence in herself.”

Gasso wasn’t sure how Guachino would handle returning to Ole Miss. She didn’t blink, with a solid outing that was aided by that ridiculous OU offense.

OU only had one practice this week, Wednesday in Norman. But you could tell from Gasso’s voice that things might just be a little bit different with her portal addition.

“Berzon’s just been smiling a lot lately the last couple days so that makes me believe that she is excited to go back and get an opportunity,” Gasso said.

It is not just a Berzon thing, either. The entire OU staff might be rounding into form. Again, it still helps to have that powerful offense behind you, but the Sooners did the job.

Right now? This group is more than just Audrey Lowry. Four or five arms, after all, could be given the ball and the confidence would be there. And here comes Jen Rocha, set to return to the program this weekend.

Look out.

“I’m really pleased with what happened out there,” Gasso said. “They did a really great job of doing what we have asked them, or of the expectations. They did it with poise, did it with control. We have options, really good options, are continuing to try to bring in more.

“We just got done with Berkley Zache out on the field. She has some good stuff. We just need to see it be consistent. That’s what we’re working for. Just ballers on the mound. Just be an athlete, gritty and tough and fearless.”

Games are set for 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. on both Saturday (SEC Network) and Sunday (ESPN).

Scouting LSU

“LSU is very good. Very good. They’ve been playing some tough teams. They got a big road win against South Carolina. They’ve got very good pitching. They’ve got some speed, they’ve got some power to add with that. So they’re tough.

“This is going to be our biggest challenge thus far without question. I think we all know that because you add in the crowd and the atmosphere and so forth. So yeah, it’s gonna be tough.” – Gasso