OU plays of the year, 2000-02: Torrance Marshall, ‘Superman’ memories

Getting closer and closer to the 2026 edition of OU football, but how about a look back at some incredible moments from the past?

Last summer, we explored the Game of the Year for the Sooners from 2000-2024, 25 seasons of memories.

Now? From game to play, to that one memorable moment. Time to relive some images, sights and sounds that will forever in OU history.

We’re looking at the Play of the Year for OU from 2000-25. What will Brent Venables and crew be able to deliver in 2026?

Enjoy.

2000: Torrance Marshall at Texas A&M (35-31)

Too many choices from this magical, national championship season. Rocky Calmus vs. Texas, Andre Woolfolk vs. Nebraska, Derrick Strait saving Bedlam. Even something like Antwone Savage on third-and-forever at Kansas State. But c’mon, we know the play. Everything was falling apart in College Station. OU fought back in it, and then Marshall made history. A pick-six for the ages in the fourth quarter to give the Sooners that 35-31 victory.

2001: ‘Superman’ Roy Williams vs. Texas (14-3)

If you were to rank the plays from every year, Williams would be the unquestioned No. 1. Why did Nathan Vasher catch that punt? We’ll never know. But, of course, we know what happened next. Williams goes all Superman to allow Teddy Lehman to pick it off and take it in for the touchdown against the Horns. It has now been 25 years, which feels nuts, but it’s a play every OU fan is able to remember the smallest of details about.

2002: Eric Bassey vs. Alabama (37-27)

Selfish note as this was my first-ever OU home game to see in person, so this is always going to rank higher than it should #SorryNotSorry. And what a wild one it was. Jason White going down (again). The Sooners blowing a 23-3 lead before responding on the final drive. Renaldo Works with the hurdle to remember, and OU leading 30-27 in the final minute. And then, well, Bama drops the ball, literally. Bassey is there to scoop it up and take it the rest of the way.