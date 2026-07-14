OU plays of the year, 2006-08: Oh, it’s time to ‘Jump Around’

Getting closer and closer to the 2026 edition of OU football, but how about a look back at some incredible moments from the past?

Last summer, we explored the Game of the Year for the Sooners from 2000-2024, 25 seasons of memories.

Now? From game to play, to that one memorable moment. Time to relive some images, sights and sounds that will live forever in OU history.

We’re looking at the Play of the Year for OU from 2000-25. What will Brent Venables and crew be able to deliver in 2026?

Enjoy.

2000: Torrance Marshall at Texas A&M (35-31)

Too many choices from this magical, national championship season. Rocky Calmus vs. Texas, Andre Woolfolk vs. Nebraska, Derrick Strait saving Bedlam. Even something like Antwone Savage on third-and-forever at Kansas State. But c’mon, we know the play. Everything was falling apart in College Station. OU fought back in it, and then Marshall made history. A pick-six for the ages in the fourth quarter to give the Sooners that 35-31 victory.

2001: ‘Superman’ Roy Williams vs. Texas (14-3)

If you were to rank the plays from every year, Williams would be the unquestioned No. 1. Why did Nathan Vasher catch that punt? We’ll never know. But, of course, we know what happened next. Williams goes all Superman to allow Teddy Lehman to pick it off and take it in for the touchdown against the Horns. It has now been 25 years, which feels nuts, but it’s a play every OU fan is able to remember the smallest of details about.

2002: Eric Bassey vs. Alabama (37-27)

Selfish note as this was my first-ever OU home game to see in person, so this is always going to rank higher than it should #SorryNotSorry. And what a wild one it was. Jason White going down (again). The Sooners blowing a 23-3 lead before responding on the final drive. Renaldo Works with the hurdle to remember, and OU leading 30-27 in the final minute. And then, well, Bama drops the ball, literally. Bassey is there to scoop it up and take it the rest of the way.

2003: Antonio Perkins vs. UCLA (59-24)

The best team to never win anything, but what a squad it was. And it’s not just that Perkins returned three punts for a touchdown in a single game. That’s crazy enough as is. It’s how long these suckers were. None of those short ones. Perkins earned it every step of the way. To set the record? Perkins brought home punts from 74, 84 and 65 yards. The final return coming in the closing minutes of the blowout victory.

2004: Adrian Peterson at Oklahoma State (38-35)

What would have social media been like for a freshman season like what Adrian Peterson had? Ahead of his time for the Heisman, sigh. The Texas debut was one thing, but then there was Bedlam. An 80-yard touchdown that once he was five or six yards into the run, you knew. ‘And he is gone,’ said legendary ABC announcer Keith Jackson. Yes, he was. Peterson rushed for 249 yards (!) on 33 carries with that epic touchdown run in the second half.

2005: Adrian Peterson vs. Tulsa (31-15)

OU was very much in danger of going 0-2 to begin the 2005 season. Rhett Bomar had completed just five passes and had two interceptions. It was just 17-15 in the final minutes, and OU faced a fourth-and-short. But Bob Stoops had Adrian Peterson. One of the best runs you’ll find, just shaking off one tackler after another and using his speed to barrel into the end zone. Peterson had 32 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

2006: Allen Patrick at Oregon

No disrespect to Paul Thompson saving the day, but when you think about 2006, you just jump to this ridiculous moment. How? After all these years, now coming up on 20 years later, how did nobody see Allen Patrick with the ball? It’s just so hard to wrap your head around. Patrick recovers the onside kick, Sooners get the win. It’s the play of the year for the pure stupidity for everyone involved with the officials and replay crews.

2007: Curtis Lofton vs. Missouri (38-17)

Man, if Mizzou just could have avoided OU in 2007. Or if Chase Daniel never had to deal with Curtis Lofton. Because Lofton the Tigers once, initially, with a defensive touchdown in the regular season. And this interception in the Big 12 championship game? Oh yea. The one that kept the Tigers from playing for the national championship. Lofton showing why he was the best defensive player in the conference. Rare spot where OU could play spoiler and did it well.

2008: ‘Jump Around’ Travis Lewis vs. Texas Tech (65-21)

Two words, right? Jump around. With apologies to Sam Bradford going up high in Bedlam, nothing compares to Bob Stoops challenging the OU fans vs. the Red Raiders. Just that game as a whole is a moment. But the one that stands out? A Travis Lewis interception late in the first half that he almost brought back all the way. It was already 35-7 at that point about to be 42-7, and the historic beatdown was on. ‘It’s a stompin’’ said legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger.