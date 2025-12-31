OU QB Michael Hawkins Jr., CB Maliek Hawkins both to hit portal

Talking about OU transfer portal dominoes, a lot of eyes were looking at quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

The prevailing thought being if John Mateer is returning, then Hawkins might consider the portal. If Mateer were to leave Norman, then assumption that Hawkins would return.

We found out our answer Wednesday as Hawkins told ESPN he will indeed hit the transfer portal when it opens Friday.

Hawkins played in two games during the 2025 season. A strategic move by Hawkins and the coaching staff to keep his redshirt alive. He will have three seasons of eligibility to use.

Hawkins, of course, did have that one start in the win against Kent State. With Mateer recovering from thumb surgery, Hawkins stepped in.

For the season, Hawkins completed 15 of 27 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

For his career, Hawkins is 91-for-147 passing for 950 yards with six touchdowns and three picks.

But Hawkins is just as valuable with his legs as he is with his arms. His dual-threat ability will make him someone to watch during this portal window.

Hawkins has rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns in his nine-game career.

Just minutes after Michael announced, younger brother, Maliek, did as a well. Maliek Hawkins was a 2025 cornerback signee for the Sooners.

Maliek Hawkins redshirted this season and has four seasons to play.

It has been a busy Wednesday in the portal for OU. To go with the Hawkins’ boys, offensive tackle Luke Baklenko and cornerback Devon Jordan both announced their intentions as well.

It had been a pretty dull beginning of the week for portal departures for OU, but it picked up on New Year’s Eve. There are still plenty of guys either on the fence or still expected to go, and the Sooners gearing up for a portal visit weekend, beginning Friday.