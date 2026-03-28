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OU quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski details John Mateer's improved fundamentals

headshotby: George Stoia1 hour agoGeorgeStoia
John Mateer John Kuceyeski
Oklahoma offensive analyst John Kuceyeski talks with John Mateer during a fall camp practice Aug. 1, 2025. Photo - Carey Murdock/SoonerScoop

OU quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski knows John Mateer as a player better than probably anyone. Kuceyeski has been coaching Oklahoma's starting quarterback since he first arrived at Washington State. The two have been attached at the hip for the duration of Mateer's college career. And that has come with a lot of ups and downs over the last four years. Last year specifically -- their first season at OU -- there were some real low moments for Mateer. From breaking his thumb to throwing 11 interceptions and only 14 touchdowns, he didn't have the year he wanted. And now, it's up to Kuceyeski to get his quarterback back to playing like he did at Washington State.

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