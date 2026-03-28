OU receiver Elijah Thomas 'in a much better place' in second year with Sooners

A lot of OU fans want to know why Elijah Thomas didn't play more last season. The freshman wide receiver arrived in Norman with gigantic expectations. A superstar at Checotah High School in Oklahoma and the No. 1-ranked player in the state, the assumption was that Thomas could be a dynamic playmaker for the Sooners immediately. And after an impressive spring and fall camp last year, there was reason to believe he'd be allowed to do that.