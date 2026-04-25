OU senior Ailana Agbayani earns AUSL 'Golden Ticket'

Not sure there could have been a better fitting ending to the night for OU softball. But somehow, one more moment was added to a magical Friday.

It started with freshman Kendall Wells setting the OU single-season record with her 35th home run of the season.

OU hit four home runs in the game to set the NCAA single-season record, now at 165 home runs in 50 games.

The Sooners also took care of visiting Georgia with a 10-2 run-rule victory.

What more could you have asked?

One more. Following the game, OU senior second baseman Ailana Agbayani was presented with the AUSL Golden Ticket.

For the second straight season, and OU player is earning that honor. It was former pitcher Sam Landry getting that distinction last year.

Now? It is Agbayani, who had absolutely no clue at all that it was coming.

“I never have to ever look twice at her,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “Quietly, humbly does her job and does it so well. She is just such a fun, exuberant, athletic player. She would be, if I’m a fan, maybe one of my favorite players. Just to watch all the little things that she does well, moving runners to making plays up the middle, turning double plays. And to see her father, who is also extremely humble, and that family come out and watch Nelly and Ailana hold each other for a while. This is, I will tell you right now, Ailana did not expect this and did not think that she would be the one getting the golden ticket.

“And I think the golden ticket thing is so cool, especially when one of your players is getting it, but she was so emotional and just prideful that that means more to me than records or anything like that. It’s just knowing that we’re going to be able to watch Ailana on TV as long as she wants to stay in the league. So it was very emotional.”

Following the announcement, OU freshmen Kendall Wells and Allyssa Parker hoisted Agbayani on their shoulders, enjoying and embracing the moment.

“It was really special,” Agbayani said. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. My teammates make me great. I felt so much of their love afterwards. Kendall and Allyssa picking me up in the air – that was a lot of fun. Thankful for them. And thankful for my coaches, and just so thankful for family that they could be able to witness it.”

Agbayani entered the weekend hitting .402 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. She has already surpassed her home run mark of last season, four, and has 13 stolen bases. She is now guaranteed to among the players selected in the AUSL College Draft next month.

More than anything, though, Agbayani is one of the best defensive second basemen you’re going to find. It was put on full display once again against the Bulldogs.

A complete player earning an incredibly well-deserved moment.