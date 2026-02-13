OU senior Isabela Emerling hits three homers in rout of Montana, 17-0

That’s exactly what OU softball head coach Patty Gasso is talking about. You might not play every single day. Heck, with this lineup, there’s a strong chance you’re not going to play every single day.

That’s OK. Doesn’t mean you’re forgotten. Doesn’t mean you sulk. When that number gets called, you be ready and make it happen.

Not sure what else Isabela Emerling could have done to show Gasso she’s still ready. Emerling hit three home runs in the 17-0 run-rule (5 innings) victory against Montana on Friday afternoon in Las Cruces, N.M.

It’s going to be a battle for Emerling to get quality time, especially with the way freshman catcher Kendall Wells performed to start her career.

Oh, by the way, Wells went deep, too, Friday, driving in two runs.

But Emerling had a solo shot, a two-run bomb and a three-run round-tripper. OU, as a team, had eight home runs. That’s the most in a single game since 2021.

Sydney Barker, Ailana Agbayani, Kai Minor and Kasidi Pickering also homered for the Sooners.

OU (4-1) put up six in the top of the second and six in the top of the fifth to leave no doubt in the first of five games this weekend.

In the circle, it was Miali Guachino getting the call. Her first start at OU, and she delivered. Guachino threw 4.1 innings, allowing no hits, walking one and striking out six to earn her initial win as a Sooner. Berkley Zache came in for the final two outs, working out of a jam in the process.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule – Las Cruces, N.M. / El Paso, Texas

Friday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. (at New Mexico State)

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (vs. Minnesota)

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. (vs. Idaho State)

—

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (at UTEP)