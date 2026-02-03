OU set to move forward with new arena thanks to Oklahoma Supreme Court's latest ruling

OU and the city of Norman are finally ready to start building a new arena.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in favor of the school and city on Tuesday after years of legal battles. OU and the city announced in 2024 their intentions of building a $1.2 billion entertainment district in Rock Creek that would include a nearly $330 million arena, which would succeed the Lloyd Noble Center. Since then, both the school and the city have run into multiple legal battles.

The latest, and expected to be final, battle was when residents of Norman filed a petition to take the arena to a public vote. That petition received 11,602 signatures over 30 days. But on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the petition was insufficient, meaning the project can now move forward.

Statement from the court: “The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on 2/3/26 that the gist of the petition was insufficient. The Entertainment District project will move forward as originally intended.”

Due to the multiple legal battles since 2024, the project has been delayed as construction has yet to begin. OU originally hoped construction for the arena would be complete by 2027-28. That will likely be pushed back a couple of years. Though the school and city are hopeful that construction will begin as soon as possible.

The arena is expected to seat around 8,000 fans and would be the home for OU men’s and women’s basketball, as well as women’s gymnastics. OU will be the anchor tenant of the arena, using around 24-28% of its availability each year.