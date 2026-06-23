OU shortstop Jaxon Willits named MCWS Most Outstanding Player

To the surprise of nobody, there was no one else it could be except for OU shortstop Jaxon Willits.

It was not a hard decision to choose a Most Outstanding Player for the Men’s College World Series. The Sooners star came up big time and time again.

He earned the honor just moments after OU trounced No. 5 North Carolina in a 13-2 rout in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the MCWS Championship Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

“I’ve been wanting to win a national championship for the Oklahoma Sooners since as long as I can remember,” said Willits to ESPN following the game. “And to actually do it, I don’t have the words to describe it.”

Willits went 13-for-26 during the MCWS, including five multi-hit games. The 13 hits is a record for OU in the MCWS.

In the championship-clincher? Willits came up huge again. And had, potentially, the biggest hit of the night.

Willits was 3-for-4 with two runs scores and two RBIs.

His two-run single in the top of the fourth might have been the sign that it was about to be an OU night.

OU entered the top of the fourth up 3-1. After a couple of one-out walks, UNC went to its star freshman Caden Glauber.

Glauber had thrown five scoreless innings Sunday in the Heels’ victory. But after back-to-back walks of his own, it was now 4-1 with Willits coming up.

Right hitter, right time, big swing. Willits smashed a two-run single to right field. It chased Glauber out of the game, not recording an out in the three batters he faced.

It was just 6-1 at that point, but it felt like the damage had been done. UNC’s best vs. OU’s best, and it was Willits coming out on top.

It is OU’s first baseball national championship since 1994 and its third overall.