OU softball 22-game winning streak snapped, 3-1, rubber match coming at LSU

For the second straight game, OU entered the seventh inning with a zero on the scoreboard. But unlike Friday, the Sooners could not muster that Clutchness.

OU was able to avoid the shutout, but the 22-game winning streak comes to an end in a 3-1 defeat at LSU on Saturday afternoon.

OU trailed 3-0 entering the seventh. Kai Minor tried to get something started, and she did score the only run later in the frame. But with one out and Ailana Agbayani in scoring position, neither Allyssa Parker nor Abby Dayton could get the job done.

Minor had the only two hits of the game for the Sooners. That’s now back-to-back games without a home run for OU.

Parker started the game in the circle, giving up three runs in three innings. Sydney Berzon made her return to LSU, holding the Tigers at bay in the next three innings.

OU (33-3, 7-1) has its rubber match vs. LSU set for 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

OU 3, LSU 2 (8) (Friday)

There is a reason why OU softball head coach Patty Gasso was so adamant this weekend will be the biggest challenge for the Sooners yet.

The LSU crowd, talent, going to be a battle. A battle that, on Friday, could not be contained in seven innings.

The Sooners, though, were able to find a way. Abby Dayton punctuated a memorable evening by driving in the game-winning run.

Dayton had three hits and her RBI sacrifice fly ended up being the difference in a great first game between the Sooners and Tigers.

OU trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning. Ailana Agbayani simply would not be out. After getting a single, Agbayani took a chance and tagged on a fly out. Safe.

Then, when she was at third, Agbayani got caught in a rundown that LSU did not execute well. Agbayani worked her way back to third base, everybody was safe. Bases loaded, one out for Kendall Wells.

No, it was not a home run. A bloop two-run single was more than enough.

The Tigers returned the favor to tie the game in the bottom half, evening it up with a two-out single.

Dayton surpassed the 200-hit mark for her career.

It was another great outing from Audrey Lowry in the circle. And it was Miali Guachino earning the win in relief after not being able to get the save in the seventh.