OU softball comes up in the clutch moments, takes Round 1 at Texas, 3-0

There are not going to be a lot of plays to differentiate things between OU and Texas softball. It is going to be the execution of the little things and not making mistakes.

Round 1 goes to the Sooners. OU was brilliant in doing all the little things. And some big things, too, on its way to a 3-0 victory at Texas on Friday night.

Ella Parker got it started early, with a two-run home run in the top of the first. After that? Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan was nearly unhittable.

Nearly unhittable, but it did not matter because the OU defense continued to make one top-notch play after another.

It began with Ailana Agbayani getting a great jump on short fly ball, making an over the shoulder grab to save a run.

Still 2-0 in the fifth, Texas started with a triple. Parker, though, turned a short fly out into a double play, gunning the runner at the plate.

Through the first six innings, Texas was 0 for 10 with a runner on base.

Audrey Lowry kept the Horn bats at bay, and eventually, OU was going to provide her with some more help.

That came in the form of Isabela Emerling smashing a solo home run in the top of the sixth. The defense was once again on display in the bottom half, with a 1-2-3 double play to stop another Texas threat before it could even get going.

It’s not just hitting, not just pitching. It’s defense, and the Sooners brought everything with them to Austin to begin things.

The game featured two rain delays (82 minutes combined), including one following the top of the seventh inning.

Lowry was brilliant in shutting the Horns down, going the distance despite the two stoppages in play. She struck out four.

Up next

Time for Game 2. OU (39-3 overall, 12-1 SEC) takes on Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday. Moving to the big time, game will be on ESPN.