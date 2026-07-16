OU No. 1-ranked overall softball commit Goose Hutchens reclassifying, joining Sooners in fall

What, in the middle of July, could possibly make OU softball head coach Patty Gasso post a ‘Go Boomer’ for all the world to see?

Not just the two words, but all the exclamation points? Every single last one of them. This, though, might be worth that type of excitement.

2027 No. 1-ranked recruit Goose Hutchens is going to reclassify and join OU early, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

“I always trust God’s timing!” Hutchens said in a press release. “I am so excited for this new step in life.”

A native of Wagoner, Okla., Hutchens attended Wagoner High School and played travel ball for Iowa Premier Fastpitch. She has also suited up for the 2026 United States U-18 Women’s National Team.

Last fall, Hutchens helped the USA U-18 Women’s National Team to the World Baseball Softball Confederation gold medal, earning MVP honors as the tournament’s top performer in batting average (.800), RBIs (eight) and home runs (two). She was also selected to the 2026 U-18 Women’s National Team.

Hutchens’ highly decorated career in the high school and travel ball ranks includes an Oklahoma single-season record of 23 home runs during her sophomore season in 2025. She also scored 70 times, drove in 45 runs and hit .654 that year.

With Hutchens moving up a year, well, OU should still have the No. 1-ranked player for the 2027 class. Outfielder Finlee Williams has been No. 2 and could very well make the jump to the top spot for Softball America.

The Sooners have two other commitments for the class in catcher Riley Hilliard (ranked No. 10) and middle infielder Emma Reynolds (No. 26).

There have been a lot of Sooner fans wondering about what the Sooners did in the transfer portal. Or put another way, what OU didn’t do. Adding Hutchens for the 2027 lineup? That should erase a lot of concerns going forward.