OU softball cruises vs. Binghamton to begin Norman Regional; Kendall Wells hits No. 37

Whenever OU head coach Patty Gasso talks about championship experience, there aren’t too many players on this roster that have it.

But if you’re looking at the lineup, it’s juniors Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker. Fittingly enough, it was those juniors getting the ball rolling for the Sooners.

OU attacked early, often and never let up in a 11-0 run-rule (5 innings) victory against visiting Binghamton on Friday afternoon at Love’s Field in the Norman Regional.

Pickering’s struggles of the last month have been well-documented, but she did not miss this pitch. An opposite field blast of a two-run home run, part of a four-run first for the No. 3 overall national seed.

OU tacked on three more in the second, all courtesy of the long ball. Freshman Kai Minor hit her 10th of the season, a two-run shot to dead center. And Parker followed immediately with a solo shot, No. 22 for the standout star this season.

Ailana Agbayani had a two-run single in the third inning to put the game in that run-rule territory. And then it was time for Kendall Wells.

A 2-0 count in the bottom of the fourth, and Wells did not miss. Add it all up, and it was 289 feet later for Wells to hit her 37th home run of the season.

Gasso elected to go with Audrey Lowry in the circle. Nobody was expecting any issues, and there weren’t any. More of maybe getting a feel of what the rotation might look like the rest of the way.

After two scoreless innings, it was time for freshman Berkley Zache to take over. She produced two scoreless innings as well to lead to Allyssa Parker finishing things off in the fifth.

Up next

Kansas or Michigan. The Jayhawks and Wolverines will get going at Love’s Field. KU is the No. 2 seed in the regional, while Michigan was the last team to make the field. OU (49-8) will play the winner at 2 p.m. Saturday.