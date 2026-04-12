OU softball drops classic finale at Texas, 8-6 in eight innings; Bedlam up next in OKC

Let OU and Texas softball play as many games as they want. Nothing but high drama, clutchness on display whenever they get together.

This last bat, though, this time around went to Texas. And the Horns turned a 6-5 deficit in the bottom of the eighth into an 8-6 victory, capped by a two-run walk-off home run by Katie Stewart.

OU was that close to an incredible three-game sweep in Austin. And honestly, you could argue head coach Patty Gasso was ‘toying’ with Texas a bit.

Gasso gave freshmen pitchers Berkley Zache and Allyssa Parker chances to show what they could do in a hostile environment. Texas was all-in on star pitcher Teagan Kavan.

UT took a 5-3 lead into the top of the seventh. Ella Parker led off with a double. Then on a 3-2 pitch with one out, Gabbie Garcia took Kavan deep for the second time this weekend. This one, however, to tie the game 5-5 in the seventh inning.

OU kept it going with an RBI single by freshman Kai Minor in the eighth.

But Audrey Lowry, who earned the win Friday and the save Saturday, finally got touched up in the eighth by the Horns.

Hannah Wells began the inning tying the game with a home run. Then Stewart hit her second of the day in emphatic fashion.

Abby Dayton had a solo home run and an RBI sac fly for the Sooners.

OU is now 40-4 overall, with a 13-2 record in the SEC. Heading to Devon Park in Oklahoma City to take on Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday night (8 p.m.).

OU 4, Texas 3 (Saturday)

Freshman Kendall Wells crushed a three-run home run in the top of the fifth to pave the way for the Sooners victory in Austin.

Wells had struck out four times in the series to that point. One swing. One swing and history was made with home run No. 31 of the season, setting the NCAA freshman record.

One swing that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage.

A gritty game by both squads, showing why they’re among the best of the best in the country. Texas got on the board first, but Gabbie Garcia tied it with a solo shot in the top of the second.

Back-to-back games of big-time pitching outings for OU. This time around it was Miali Guachino. She gave it some runs, sure, but she was nails when it mattered most.

She struck out Katie Stewart and Reese Atwood back-to-back not once but twice. Or else the game easily could have gotten away from the Sooners.

Guachino had six strikeouts in the six innings and 104 pitches.

Audrey Lowry came in for the seventh and the top of the order. Finished it off in style with a double play off Atwood.

OU is now 40-3 overall and 13-1 in the SEC. The series wraps 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

OU 3, Texas 0 (Friday)

Ella Parker got it started early, with a two-run home run in the top of the first. After that? Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan was nearly unhittable.

Nearly unhittable, but it did not matter because the OU defense continued to make one top-notch play after another.

It began with Ailana Agbayani getting a great jump on short fly ball, making an over the shoulder grab to save a run.

Still 2-0 in the fifth, Texas started with a triple. Parker, though, turned a short fly out into a double play, gunning the runner at the plate.

Through the first six innings, Texas was 0 for 10 with a runner on base.

Audrey Lowry kept the Horn bats at bay, and eventually, OU was going to provide her with some more help.

That came in the form of Isabela Emerling smashing a solo home run in the top of the sixth. The defense was once again on display in the bottom half, with a 1-2-3 double play to stop another Texas threat before it could even get going.

It’s not just hitting, not just pitching. It’s defense, and the Sooners brought everything with them to Austin to begin things.

The game featured two rain delays (82 minutes combined), including one following the top of the seventh inning.

Lowry was brilliant in shutting the Horns down, going the distance despite the two stoppages in play. She struck out four.