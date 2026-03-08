OU softball earns another perfect weekend, sweeps Okana Invitational

That is a lot more like what OU softball head coach Patty Gasso when Louisiana was scheduled for the Okana Invitational.

It is not supposed to be a shutout in five innings. Sometimes, you have to work. But the Sooners did just that, earning a tight 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon.

All it took was one bomb and that came from Ella Parker in the bottom of the third inning. The OU offense did not need to be humming when Miali Guachino was throwing like she was.

Guachino was nearly flawless through the initial five innings, striking out six. She came out firing by striking out the side in the first frame.

She showed signs of tiring in the sixth, allowing a leadoff home run. And she left a runner on third with just one out when Gasso went to Audrey Lowry.

Bad execution on a squeeze bunt led to a double play, and OU got out of the inning.

Lowry was brilliant in the seventh and OU earned another victory. She closed it out with a strikeout and an easy seventh. It is her first save of the season.

“Two wins were what we’re looking for to stay hot,” Gasso said. “We would tell you, collectively, that our first game against Louisiana was not exactly what we were hoping for, just not the same energy that we’re used to. Hit some balls far, but there were nine fly outs, which is about three innings worth of outs. We talked about that a bit.

“Miali was fantastic and bringing in Audrey was important. It was like a good tag team there. They offset each other very well. The second game was a little more like us, a little more energy. It’s great to see Berzon handle her business and KD as well. Turning double plays was special and to have Abby at third was different and special and she did great.

“She reached out to grab a ball out of her range and turn that double play. It was just everybody doing their job. It’s the countdown to the real show and we know that and that’s why we keep talking about the importance of stepping up our game as that comes to us this next weekend.”

Guachino is now 7-0 this season.

OU 9, Abilene Christian 0 (5)

The freshmen got back into the act of the long ball to close out the Okana event. Allyssa Parker started things with a two-run shot in the first. Then Kendall Wells hit a two-run shot of her own in the second.

A very by-the-numbers kind of victory here. Nothing too flashy but effective to end the weekend with another unblemished record.

Senior pitcher Sydney Berzon threw 3.2 innings, giving up two hits without a walk.

Junior Kasidi Pickering had a solo home run during a four-run third inning. OU now has 103 home runs this season in 26 games.

OU is 24-2 this season and hosts Tulsa on Wednesday night. SEC is just around the corner, as Auburn is coming to Norman next weekend.