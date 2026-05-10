OU softball earns No. 3 national seed; Road to WCWS goes through Norman

The road to the Women’s College World Series still is going through OU as the Sooners have earned the No. 3 overall national seed.

OU will get it going against Binghamton on Friday afternoon at Love’s Field in the Norman Regional. The other two teams headed to Love’s are Michigan and Kansas, both getting at-large berths to the tournament. The Jayhawks are the No. 2 seed in the regional.

OU enters at 48-8 overall, and the Sooners won the outright SEC regular season championship by going 20-4 in conference play.

The No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament, the Sooners were upset in the quarterfinals by Georgia. OU was up 5-0 before losing 10-5 on Thursday night.

That loss took away the chance for OU to be the No. 1 overall seed. Instead, it is Alabama who earned the honor. Texas is No. 2, fresh off beating Bama in the SEC Tournament Championship game Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Ky.

Freshman Kendall Wells has 36 home runs but has gone five straight games without hitting the long ball. In that time, UCLA star Megan Grant has set the NCAA single-season record with 38 home runs.

Florida is the No. 6 overall national seed, meaning if the Sooners and Gators can both make it to Oklahoma City, that will be a first-round matchup. Texas Tech, though, is the No. 11 seed and could face and upset Florida in Gainesville and derail all that.

OU, as the three seed, could potentially take on Oregon as the No. 14 seed in a Super Regional matchup at Love’s Field. Storylines galore with the Ducks and Sooners. Mississippi State, St. Mary’s and Idaho State are all headed to Eugene.

The Sooners took down Oregon in the Norman Regional championship in 2024. Then the Sooners eliminated the Ducks in the WCWS last season.