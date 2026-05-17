OU softball earns Norman Regional title, takes out Michigan, onto Super Regionals

OU softball just looked like a team that has been there and done that. The drama occurring in some of the other regionals? Not the case in Norman.

OU had to go seven innings for the first time of the weekend but cruised right along. The Sooners earned the Norman Regional title with a dominating 8-1 victory against Michigan on Sunday afternoon at Love’s Field.

It is back to the Super Regionals for No. 3 overall seed in the country.

Despite playing in Norman, OU was the road team and made it count. The Sooners put up three in the first and put the pressure on the Wolverines.

OU earned solo home runs from freshman Kai Minor and senior Ailana Agbayani.

That offense was more than enough for ace Audrey Lowry. The sophomore allowed just three hits and one run in 4.2 innings. She struck out three and did not walk a batter in moving to 22-3 this season.

Head coach Patty Gasso elected to use the staff to finish this one out. Senior Kierston Deal was sent in for an inning, and then Gasso went with Sydney Berzon. It was the first regional action for Deal and Berzon.

Up next

Feels like it will be another all-SEC Super Regional on deck. OU (51-8) is going to take on either St. Mary’s or Mississippi State at Love’s Field next weekend. The Bulldogs are in the driver’s seat, needing just one win to earn the Eugene Regional championship. No. 14-seeded Oregon did not make it to the title matchup.