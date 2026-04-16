OU softball falls in Bedlam, downed by Oklahoma State, 6-4

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso can say mission accomplished in getting some younger players some elite experience.

It did come at a cost, though.

The OU rally against Oklahoma State fell just short in a 6-4 loss to its Bedlam rival on Wednesday night at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The question going into the game was how would OU approach its pitching staff. You felt pretty confident the Cowgirls were going to go with Ruby Meylan for as long as it made sense.

And OSU did.

Gasso and Jen Rocha opted to throw Miali Guachino. It wasn’t an awful outing, but it was far from some of the better appearances Guachino has had this season.

That led way to Kierston Deal, who couldn’t do much and then Allyssa Parker. For a freshman, Parker handled the experience well. It wasn’t all great, but she fought through it.

That could be what Gasso and Rocha needed to see. It just happened, though, to be the second straight loss for OU in an elite gameday atmosphere.

There was some good. Freshman Kendall Wells hit a laser two-run home run. That gives her 32, upping the NCAA freshman record with each roundtripper. That gave OU a 2-1 lead in the third.

With OSU leading 5-2 in the sixth, Abby Dayton almost sent the OKC crowd into a frenzy. But instead of a game-tying three-run home run, it was a two-run double off the wall. Meylan retired Kai Minor for the final out in the sixth.

Meylan retired OU 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Guachino gave up four runs in 3.2 innings pitched. Parker allowed two runs in 2.1 innings.

Up next

A lot of teams suffered the mid-week loss. Alabama, Texas Tech and Tennessee were among them. It was not a conference loss. OU (40-5 overall, 13-2 SEC) hosts Arkansas for a three-game set at Love’s Field (Friday-Sunday). Time to get back on track.