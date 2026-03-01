OU softball finishes with a bang, 9-1, run-rule victories in all six games at Love's Field

That’s exactly what OU softball was supposed to do on this weekend. Maybe it was a little bit more power than some saw coming, but that’s how it done.

One bomb after another after another. Total it all up, and OU added five more home runs on its way to a 9-1 run-rule (5 innings) victory against visiting Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon at Love’s Field.

Gabbie Garcia had two home runs. Freshman Kai Minor got it all started with a solo blast in the bottom of the second. She is now up to a 16-game hitting streak.

Junior Ella Parker hit one on a rope. Maybe the most line drive home run you’ll ever see, a three-run shot in the four-run second.

Sydney Barker got into the fun with a two-run shot in the bottom of the third. The Sooners added three in the third and one in the fourth. Then walked it off in the fifth with an Abby Dayton single to score Ailana Agbayani.

“That was a tough game. Appreciate Southeastern coming this way,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “They came from Texas and they had kind of been on the road. They challenged us. You could feel it. You could feel the intensity between both teams.

“I was really, really pleased with Audrey’s performance. I think it lined up with their batting order. Thought our middle made some really good plays. Offense just attacked early. Just a really complete game by us.”

That was more than enough for starting pitcher Audrey Lowry. She threw all five innings, allowing two hits, one home run. Lowry struck out six and did not walk a batter.

In the six games? OU scored 116 runs and had 30 home runs. Again, yep, that’s what OU was hoping to do. And it’s exactly what it did.

Up next

OU leaves Love’s Field for just a night. The Sooners (19-2) are at North Texas on Tuesday evening. First pitch set for 6 p.m. Then Patty Gasso and company come back to Norman to play eight straight at Love’s, including opening SEC play vs. Auburn in two weeks.