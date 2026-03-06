OU softball freshman Allyssa Parker a rare breed in Norman

It takes a some kind of special to make a dent as a freshman for OU softball. Think of all the legends that have come through, to really stand out? It has to be next level.

Crazy thing the 2026 freshmen might have more than one who can say that. We’ve already seen what catcher Kendall Wells has been able to do.

However, don’t sleep on Allyssa Parker. And don’t you dare try to pigeonhole her into a single position.

Because Parker is not just a pitcher or fielder or hitter. She is all of it and all of it at a very high level.

“It’s challenging because she can play pretty much any position,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “I think she’s played all the infield positions with maybe the exception of third. She can play the outfield. She is an outfielder as well. I think the last one, help me if I’m wrong, Keilani was one that swung. She didn’t play so much another position. She would just hit for herself. It’s hard because they have to get their hitting time and then the pitching coach is like, ‘I didn’t get enough time.’ Everybody is pulling her.

“Her defense is solid and her offense, she definitely needs to continue her swings. I want to see a little more time for her in the bullpen. I think she needs more. She is a pitcher sometimes more than a thrower, but she can get away with that because she is so athletic that she can throw it by you and maybe it doesn’t do what she wants it to do. I think more time in the bullpen would serve her well because we do want to continue to use her on the mound.”

It does not seem feasible that some true freshman could walk into OU and do the things Parker has done so far.

The opener at Love’s Field, and who started in the circle? The Pocola native – that is some kind of respect and trust.

For Parker, though, sounds like this was always the plan. No matter how complex or how tiring or tough the juggling of it all is, this is what Parker wanted to do when coming to OU.

“I mean it took a minute for me to settle in and get used to it, but it’s great having a staff and coaches that are really on top of it and helping me with that,” Parker told SoonerScoop. “Just having really good time management and making sure I get in all aspects of the game as much as I need to.

“It was my goal. It was what I came here to work for and I’ve been trying my best. I’ve had coaches able to work out my schedule so I can showcase myself at different positions, so yeah, that was my goal coming here and doing all that.”

Gasso is not wrong. We have seen pitchers hit for themselves. Heck, some nice examples currently are NiJaree Canady (Texas Tech) and former OU star Jordy Frahm (Nebraska).

Parker’s versatility, though, allows her to be an option every single game. Doesn’t have to pitch to find a spot.

A rare breed? Parker just might be that.

“I don’t know that I’ve had – I haven’t had one that can do three things so well, and she can,” Gasso said. “It is challenging to know how to use her and the re-entry rule and all that stuff. But it’s valuable, so valuable for us.

“No, I would say she is one – I’ve had some that felt like they were not getting in the bullpen enough and said I don’t want to hit. I just want to get in the bullpen and get this figured out and then maybe I’ll start hitting again. I don’t want her to miss the bullpen side of things because it is really, really important. She can do all things. And as long as she is willing, she will do all things.”

Updated Schedule (Including Non-OU Games) | Love’s Field | Norman, Okla.

Saturday

11:30 am — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

2 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian

5 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

Sunday

10 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana

12:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana

3 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian