OU softball freshman Kendall Wells has ‘different power’

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso isn’t one for hyperbole. But she is also someone who commands a whole heck of a lot of respect.

So when Gasso says what she did about freshman Kendall Wells on Tuesday evening, you’re allowed to get a little wide-eyed.

“Offensively, I’ve seen Jocelyn Alo, I’ve seen Lauren Chamberlain – this is something new, this is different,” Gasso said. “It is some of the most elite power I’ve ever seen from a young player. And she came in like that.”

Wells was named D1Softball National Player of the Week and Softball America Freshman of the Week. The first-year player earned the nod after hitting six home runs and driving in 13 runs at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this past weekend.

But it’s not just a one-weekend deal. Through three weekends, you could argue Wells has been one of the best players in the country.

Wells leads the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in home runs, ranking third in the nation with 10 for the season. She is slugging 1.021 while hitting .354 with 18 runs, and 21 RBIs.

It is some sort of start for the freshman. Gasso said, though, well, Wells sure doesn’t feel like a freshman.

“If you sat and watch her, you would never believe she was a freshman,” Gasso said. “She has some saltiness behind the plate. She’ll stand up and throw to third before an umpire has even called strike three. That kind of mentality, which I have to talk to her about that. Glad I said that, remind me I have to talk to her about slowing down with that. She has a good rapport with pitchers for her age.”

The freshman homered in all but one game on the weekend, while launching two and driving in five against (RV) San Diego State. Her hot start to her OU career began in the season opener as she hit a game-winning two-run home run against (RV) Arizona State Feb. 5.

The Bogart, Ga., native has 10 of OU’s 56 home runs this season. The Sooners have six more home runs through 15 games than it did during the record-setting 2021 campaign. Additionally, OU’s 178 runs are its most through 15 games in program history.

As a team, OU leads the country in home runs (56), home runs per game (3.73), on-base percentage (.525), RBIs (174), runs (178) and slugging (.877).

“It’s not like we had to build her into that. She came in like that,” Gasso said. “Now she is getting all the how’s and why’s from JT that is making a lot of sense to her. Hitting has become very easy to her.”

The Sooners play their first home games of the season, beginning with a 6 p.m. first pitch against Alabama State on Thursday.