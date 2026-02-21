OU softball has no problems with No. 14 Duke,11-1

OK, so that wasn’t adversity that actually affected OU softball. The Sooners played until nearly midnight California time, nearly 2 a.m. in Oklahoma on late Thursday night.

The task? To come back for a matinee showdown at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. OU was up for it, exploding out of the box on its way to an 11-1 run-rule (6 innings) victory against No. 14 Duke on Friday afternoon.

Two big bombs paved the way. OU scored five in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-run shot by freshman Kendall Wells. She is definitely liking the trip so far. Wells has four home runs in the three games so far.

Then it was redshirt sophomore Nelly McEnroe-Marinas sending everybody home early. With OU up 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth, McEnroe-Marinas drilled a grand slam to move the Sooners to 10-1 this season.

Fresh off going six innings in relief Thursday, Audrey Lowry was back in the circle as the starter. She did what was necessary, throwing four innings and earning her eighth victory this season. Lowry continues to let her defense do the work. Simply not afraid to challenge hitters, just one strikeout. But it’s working, no question about that.

Miali Guachino came on and finished the final two frames.

This was the game a lot of people had circled as the one to watch, or as the one where we’re going to learn about the Sooners.

Instead, they easily took care of the Blue Devils. Three games in the Mary Nutter, three victories. Three more to go for head coach Patty Gasso and company.

Mary Nutter Schedule

vs. Long Beach State | Saturday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. (CT)

vs. California | Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. (CT)

vs. Washington | Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. (CT)