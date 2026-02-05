OU softball head coach Patty Gasso announces staff update

Just hours before OU softball gets its 2026 season underway, some staff news from head coach Patty Gasso.

Gasso announced Thursday that associate head coach Jennifer Rocha did not travel with the Sooners for this week’s season-opening games in Arizona due to a health matter. Rocha, who is OU’s pitching coach, will be away from the team for an undetermined period.

Rocha has been right there with Gasso every step of the way during this incredible run. Rocha has helped transform one pitcher into a superstar after another. Either developing a freshman from beginning to end. Or taking a transfer and getting the best out of them. Rocha has been an unquestioned star for OU in that department.

Gasso also announced OU has hired Karlie Keeney as an interim coach. Keeney, a former pitcher who played on Oklahoma’s 2024 national championship squad and served as the program’s student assistant pitching coach last season, will help coach OU’s pitchers during Rocha’s absence.

Keeney worked directly with Rocha and the pitching staff during a 2025 campaign that saw the Sooners win the Southeastern Conference and advance to the Women’s College World Series.

Keeney posted a 6-1 record with a 1.82 ERA in 61.2 innings in her lone season playing with the Sooners. The Providence, Ky., native was a four-year letterwinner at Liberty and a three-time All-Atlantic Sun selection before transferring to OU.

It’s not an easy way to begin things for the third-ranked team in the country. OU is at Arizona State at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN+. From there? To Tucson for a three-game set with top-25 opponent Arizona. Those games will be Friday-Sunday. All can be streamed on ESPN+.

“I think probably the most prepared team I’ve had in a while,” Gasso said. “We’ve been working really hard. This is a really focused team, and we’re just ready to be getting started.”