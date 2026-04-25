OU softball hits No. 162, sets NCAA record for home runs in a season

There’s the home run record for OU softball.

Kendall Wells is going to be the answer to the trivia question for years to come.

Wells, on the very first pitch she saw Friday, crushed her 35th home run of the season. That set the OU single-season mark. At the same time, it is the Sooners’ 162nd home run, setting a team mark.

Setting the record twice.

Now there is a difference between not caring and not recognizing. Whenever you ask OU head coach Patty Gasso about home runs or the home run record, it’s the latter.

She cares and cares a lot. But Gasso isn’t keeping track of the home runs. Well, but maybe this one. Maybe she did recognize the importance of this one.

OU entered the weekend series against Georgia tied for the most home runs in a single season in NCAA history. The Sooners came in with 161 home runs, tying the mark that OU set back in 2021.

Maybe a mark that some thought would never be touched. Not just broken, but it’s about to be shattered with OU setting the mark in game No. 50. It’s just April 24, you know the Sooners are hoping to be playing into June.

The record-setting shot came from Wells in the second inning against Georgia.

No. 162.

It is currently OU 1-0 against UGA in the third inning.

Editor’s Note: Keep it locked right here at SoonerScoop, with full coverage for everything between the Sooners and Bulldogs this weekend.