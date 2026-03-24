OU softball SEC honors earned by Isabela Emerling, Audrey Lowry

OU softball is on a 21-game winning streak. And when you do things like that, weekly honors are bound to come your way.

It’s a two-player honor week this time around. Isabela Emerling earned SEC Co-Player of the Week, while Audrey Lowry was named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Emerling, a redshirt-senior out of Martinez, Calif., highlighted a big week with a pinch-hit grand slam in the top of the sixth inning Monday, bringing the Sooners to a 5-2 lead and eventual win.

It was Emerling’s 11th home run of the season and the seventh grand slam of her collegiate career. For the week? She paced OU with a .545 batting average and a 1.091 slugging percentage. She also hit the first of four OU homers in a 15-0 win at Memphis last Wednesday.

For the season, Emerling is hitting .462 with 11 homers, 33 RBIs, 26 runs and a 1.015 slugging percentage while appearing at catcher, first base and designated player.

Freshman Kendall Wells continues to grab all the headlines, with her nation-leading 25 home runs. However, Emerling refuses to be left behind.

Lowry continued her lockdown season this past week, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work. The sophomore earned a win in relief and in a starting role during the series against Ole Miss. The Pittsboro, Ind., native stranded the bags loaded in a crucial sixth inning yesterday, fanning the side to help OU close out the sweep.

Lowry is 15-1 on the season, standing third in the entire country for total wins. She touts a 2.08 ERA and a stellar 52-9 strikeout to walk ratio in 67.1 innings worked.

OU is 32-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC, coming off the sweep in Oxford. Back to the road go the Sooners. A three-game set at LSU is set for this weekend.