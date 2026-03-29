OU softball offense ignites early, takes LSU series with 8-4 victory

OU softball did not wait until the seventh inning this time around. After being scoreless entering the seventh the first two games, the Sooners did not wait.

OU put up a four-spot in the first and never looked back in taking down LSU 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge to take the road series.

The Sooners did not have a home run in the first two games but that changed quickly. Kendall Wells with a two-run shot, and Gabbie Garcia followed with a solo one of her own in the first inning.

After LSU cut the margin in half with a pair of solo shots, Isabela Emerling put this one out of reach. The senior had a laser shot, a three-run missile in the fifth inning.

Ella Parker added one more for insurance, a solo bomb in the sixth.

Patty Gasso really gave Miali Guachino a chance to show what she can do. A lot of good, some bad (three home runs) and over 100 pitches for the first time this season.

Guachino pitched all seven innings, striking out 11 and throwing a whopping 146 pitches. She earned both of the wins in the series.

OU (34-3 overall, 8-1 SEC) comes home to Love’s Field this week, weather permitting. One game vs. Wichita State on Tuesday and then a three-game set vs. Kentucky (Thursday-Saturday). It is supposed to rain Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, so it will be interesting to see what the schedule will be and what games gets played.

LSU 3, OU 1 (Saturday)

For the second straight game, OU entered the seventh inning with a zero on the scoreboard. But unlike Friday, the Sooners could not muster that Clutchness.

OU was able to avoid the shutout, but the 22-game winning streak came to an end.

OU trailed 3-0 entering the seventh. Kai Minor tried to get something started, and she did score the only run later in the frame. But with one out and Ailana Agbayani in scoring position, neither Allyssa Parker nor Abby Dayton could get the job done.

Minor had the only two hits of the game for the Sooners. That’s now back-to-back games without a home run for OU.

Parker started the game in the circle, giving up three runs in three innings. Sydney Berzon made her return to LSU, holding the Tigers at bay in the next three innings.

OU 3, LSU 2 (8) (Friday)

There is a reason why OU softball head coach Patty Gasso was so adamant this weekend will be the biggest challenge for the Sooners yet.

The LSU crowd, talent, going to be a battle. A battle that, on Friday, could not be contained in seven innings.

The Sooners, though, were able to find a way. Abby Dayton punctuated a memorable evening by driving in the game-winning run.

Dayton had three hits and her RBI sacrifice fly ended up being the difference in a great first game between the Sooners and Tigers.

OU trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning. Ailana Agbayani simply would not be out. After getting a single, Agbayani took a chance and tagged on a fly out. Safe.

Then, when she was at third, Agbayani got caught in a rundown that LSU did not execute well. Agbayani worked her way back to third base, everybody was safe. Bases loaded, one out for Kendall Wells.

No, it was not a home run. A bloop two-run single was more than enough.

The Tigers returned the favor to tie the game in the bottom half, evening it up with a two-out single.

Dayton surpassed the 200-hit mark for her career.

It was another great outing from Audrey Lowry in the circle. And it was Miali Guachino earning the win in relief after not being able to get the save in the seventh.