OU softball pitchers ready to roll... even if there isn't an ace just yet

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso has been pretty consistent when it comes to pitching. She so desperately wants to avoid having to be so reliant on one arm for when it matters most.

In other words, Gasso, pitching coach Jen Rocha and the Sooners want to avoid last season and what happened with Sam Landry.

Landry threw almost every single meaningful pitch during the 2025 run to the Women’s College World Series.

The goal is simple. That cannot happen again in 2026. But is there a clear-cut ace? That’s still to be determined.

“No, I don’t,” said Gasso about OU having an ace. “We’re getting close to that, but there’s battles for number one. There’s probably three that are fighting to be the number one, and then there’s three that are trying to find their way into the top three.

“So there’s still battles, and again, matchups. If a lefty, if Audrey comes in for two innings to face that part of their lineup, then we’re good. I mean, we’re gonna really use the staff at a different clip this year.”

And maybe it’s not even necessary, per se, to have an ace. What is necessary, though, is to have a bunch of arms that you believe in when it matters most.

Whether that’s two, three or four, it has to be more than one.

“No, you can piece it together,” Gasso said. “I mean, that doesn’t bother me, that a name doesn’t carry it. We’re trying to not have to depend on a Sam Landry That was hard last year, and she was phenomenal.

“But we need more, and if we can get more, we can rest more and be good for the next game or weekend or what have you. So we’re really trying to blend this and do a better job of that.”

There are some familiar names returning in the circle with Audrey Lowry and four-year senior Kierston Deal.

OU didn’t have to go nuts in the transfer portal. But the two additions? Both pitchers, both from the SEC in Sydney Berzon (LSU) and Miali Guachino (Ole Miss).

“Miali is really starting to reach her stride,” Gasso said. “I think she did some things over the break and I think she’s stepping into something that we’ve been waiting for.”

A lot of eyes, though, are going straight to Berzon. There might not be an ace this weekend, but odds are Berzon could be that one when we roll into May and when it matters most.

And it’s just about Berzon feeling comfortable with what’s being asked and figuring out how to work with Rocha and make this season special.

“She’s a senior, she knows the game, she’s had really great seasons at LSU,” Gasso said. “There have been some injury problems and we’ve really worked hard with her in the fall to really try to minimize that and we have. So she’s given us the thumbs up every day.

“It feels good, I feel great. It’s the connection with Rocha and Sydney and our catchers with her. She’s a veteran so she likes things a certain way and we’re still working on trying to blend that. If she can settle in with us, she’ll be great.”

OU hitters remember trying to attack Berzon back at the SEC Tournament. It’s a lot better knowing she’s on their side this time around.

“I remember my first at-bat off of her in the SEC Tournament. I swung the bat, and the bat somehow fell out of my hands, and I threw the bat,” junior Ella Parker said. “But I just remember she was very competitive. She was going to come right at you. She’s trying her best to get you out and just being super competitive. I think that’s also transferred here. I think it’s just a competition every time we face each other.”

Final word

“I’m super excited to see all of us as one staff. Getting to face other people besides our team. We love our offense, they’re really good. We’re excited to face some new batters this weekend. I’m just super excited. Everyone brings a little something different to the table. We’re able to feed off each other, talk through tings, help each other. Be able to encourage each other as well. I’m really excited to see our staff come together this year.” – Deal, on seeing the staff come together