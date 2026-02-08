OU softball power barrage in bounce back win at Arizona, 21-3

So how would OU softball rebound after its first loss of the season? Oh, that way, OK. The Sooners made their statement early and never let up.

Like never let up. How about a 21-spot in the first weekend? OU evened up the series at Arizona with a resounding 21-3 five-inning run-rule beatdown at the Candrea Classic on Saturday.

It was the Parker ladies. Ella Parker drove in five runs, and freshman Allyssa Parker drove in four of her own.

OU was already up 6-0 when the Sooners put up a 10-spot in the fourth. Adding five more in the fifth to put it over 20 runs for the first time this season.

It won’t be the last.

Ella Parker had two home runs. Everybody else had one (Kasidi Pickering, Allyssa Parker, Gabbie Garcia, Kai Minor, Lexi McDaniel).

Just an absolute dominating performance after the Friday setback. Pickering scored four times, while Ella Parker and Minor each scored three times.

Add it all up, and it was 21 runs on 21 hits.

Audrey Lowry went 3.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to continue her nice start to her sophomore season.

Arizona 11, OU 6 (Friday)

The bottom of the sixth told the story. Arizona scored six runs on one hit. Yep, one hit. It was a massive one, a grand slam, but it was more the Wildcats taking advantage of OU miscues.

Four walks and an error gave Arizona plenty of chances to make OU pay. And it finally did with the shot that turned a 7-6 advantage for the Wildcats into the 11-6 final.

OU entered the frame with a 6-5 advantage and Sydney Berzon in the circle. Running into trouble, the Sooners went to Miali Guachino. But after a four-out save Thursday, Guachino didn’t have her best in Tucson.

Early on? It was the OU home run parade. Or back-to-back parade. The Sooners scored all six of their runs on home runs. And twice went back-to-back.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas hit a two-run shot in the first that was followed by a solo bomb from Kasidi Pickering.

Then OU did it again in the second inning. It was Gabbie Garcia with her first round-tripper of the season, a solo shot. And freshman Allyssa Parker followed with a solo home run of her own.

The Sooners, though, could only manage one run after having a 5-1 advantage after the first two innings.

OU used five pitchers total, with Berzon, after all, officially being credited with the loss.