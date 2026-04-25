OU softball powers through Georgia in record-setting victory, 10-2

History was made by OU softball. And then the Sooners also finished the job.

Because as much as it would have been a moment to see for freshman Kendall Wells and for the Sooners, it would not have meant as much in a loss.

But Wells, Gabbie Garcia, Abby Dayton and Audrey Lowry made sure this record-setting night is indeed a memorable one.

OU took care of visiting Georgia 10-2 run-rule (6 innings) on Friday night in Game 1 at Love’s Field.

Wells needed just one pitch in the bottom of the second to make history. She crushed her 35th home run of the season, an easy 230 feet.

Wells is now the OU home run queen for round-trippers in a season. That bomb was also No. 162 for the Sooners this season, setting an NCAA record the most in a single season.

Then Garcia got into the fun. She hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. And said let’s go ahead and do that again. Garcia hit another two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth as OU started to separate from the Bulldogs. Garcia now has 21 home runs this season.

In the same frame, Dayton hit a two-run home run of her own.

The four bombs gives OU 165 this season. It is just April 24.

Garcia then completed her amazing night with a two-run, walk-off double in the sixth.

Sophomore Audrey Lowry had to work in the circle, but she figured it out every single time. She allowed nine hits but made sure none of them did too much damage. And when you have the defense behind you, it gives you that freedom. Lowry had four strikeouts.

Up next

OU (44-6, 16-3) takes on Georgia in Game 2 at 1:30 on Saturday. Would expect Miali Guachino to get the call in the circle for the Sooners.