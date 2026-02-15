OU softball puts up 34 runs in rout of UTEP to close weekend

It should be a lot different for OU softball next weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic. And there were a lot of teams getting test after test in Clearwater, Fla., throughout this weekend.

This was a three-day stretch where OU was expected to dominate. And it did. That’s what the good teams can do.

OU closed out its weekend with a 34-0 run-rule (5 innings) victory at Texas-El Paso on Sunday afternoon, winning its sixth game in a row.

This was a tale of three innings. Because when you have frames like that, you can breathe and relax the rest of the way.

Eight runs in the first, 12 runs in the third, 14 in the fifth, and let’s head back to Norman.

Between Allyssa Parker, Gabbie Garcia and Tia Milloy, the trio drove in 18 runs (each with six). Parker had two home runs and six RBIs. Garcia and Milloy each hit a grand slam in the same inning (third) and Garcia drove in two more. Milloy added a two-run single with two outs in the fifth.

Parker had a three-run shot in the third and then followed that with a two-run bomb in the top of the fifth.

That is the type of versatility Parker has for head coach Patty Gasso. She talked about it earlier this week that Parker cannot be pigeonholed. Parker might grow to be a great pitcher, remains to be seen, but she is so good an overall player that she is not going to be denied.

It was a four-hit day for leadoff Kasidi Pickering. She had two RBIs and also scored three times. And Chaney Helton got into the home run fun as well, hitting a solo shot with two outs in the fifth. It was the first-career homer for Helton.

Abby Dayton also had three-run inside-the-park home run with two outs in that never-ending fifth.

Audrey Lowry pitched the initial three innings, striking out three. Then it was Sydney Berzon coming in to strike out the side in the fourth, leading to Berkley Zache in the fifth.

OU is now 8-1 this season. Sunday marked the second 20-plus outing for the Sooners, scoring 21 at Arizona last weekend.