OU softball racks up 36 runs, two more victories at Love's Field

We’re not going to call this tryout weekend for OU softball, but it is a little bit like that. If you’re looking to prove yourself to head coach Patty Gasso, this is your chance.

Tia Milloy, Chaney Helton, they are hearing that message. You have to earn your way into this lineup, and they’re doing all they can.

Milloy had a grand slam among her two long bombs, Chaney had a home run for the second straight night en route to a 23-3 run-rule (5 innings) victory against Alabama State on Friday night at Love’s Field.

It was Milloy getting it done early. Sydney Barker had already brought home two with a home run of her own. Then Milloy, who has been the definition of getting spot-duty, made her appearances count with the grand slam.

OU scored six in the first and nine in the third to put double-digits for the fourth straight game. Milloy hit her two-run shot in an eight-run fourth.

It was another seven-home run performance. Freshman Lexi McDaniel hit two, and Isabela Emerling added one as well.

Emerling, Barker and McDaniel all drove in three runs.

Miali Guachino started the game. She threw three innings, allowing a home run but also striking out five.

OU (16-2) is now 3-0 in its 2026 start at Love’s Field.

OU 13, Sam Houston State 3 (5)

Not sure anybody expected OU softball to be trailing at any point during this weekend. But boy oh boy, did it not last long.

Down a couple of runs, OU scored the final 12 runs to earn the victory against visiting Sam Houston State.

OU busted the game wide open with an eight-run bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a couple of three-run home runs by Gabbie Garcia and Abby Dayton.

OU led 1-0, but then Sam Houston responded with a three-spot in the top of the third off Audrey Lowry.

That lead did not survive the inning. The Sooners responded with four in the frame, punctuated by a two-run bomb from freshman Lexi McDaniel.

It was a solid afternoon for Ella Parker, who had three hits and drove in two. Garcia, for the second straight game, drove in five runs. OU had 14 hits, with Dayton also having three.

Lowry pitched 4.1 innings with one strikeout, before giving way to Sydney Berzon to record the final two outs.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule | All Games at Love’s Field

2 p.m. Saturday vs. Sam Houston

5:30 Saturday vs. Alabama State

12:30 Sunday vs. Southeastern Louisiana