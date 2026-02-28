OU softball records fifth consecutive run-rule victory, 10-2, vs. Sam Houston State

For the first four innings, things went as well as you could have asked for OU softball and pitcher Sydney Berzon.

Scoreless frames, not much stress. Things got a little wonky in the fifth, but the Sooners were able to have her back.

A walk-off walk for Abby Dayton put the end to a 10-2 run-rule victory (5 innings) for OU against visiting Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon at Love’s Field.

Berzon gave up two runs in the fifth with OU initially leading 7-0 and left after 4.1 innings pitched. Miali Guachino came in and got a gem from Gabbie Garcia.

With runners on first and second, Garcia was able to make a nice stop, flip the ball to Ailana Agbayani to begin a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Up 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth, OU closed it out with a home run from freshman star Kendall Wells. Then Sydney Barker and Dayton showed the patience, took the walks, got the runs and ended the game.

It was Allyssa Parker who got the ball rolling, hitting a solo shot in the second inning. Junior Kasidi Pickering added a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Berzon allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two in improving to 2-1 this season.

OU is done with Sam Houston State this weekend. The Sooners take on Alabama State for one final time at 5 p.m. Saturday. Then wrap up the six-game set with Southeastern Louisiana coming to Love’s Field on Sunday afternoon.