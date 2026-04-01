OU softball rolls Wichita State, 12-3, another run-rule victory

The OU softball offense can go quiet for a couple of innings. But there is going to be that one. And if you get that one, sometimes it turns into a lot more.

After Wichita State had made it competitive, OU responded and earned another win with a 12-3 victory against the visiting Shockers on Tuesday evening at Love’s Field.

Isabela Emerling sent everybody home with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was the second three-run shot for OU in the inning. Freshman Kendall Wells launched No. 27 of her season, now owning the single-season SEC home run record.

A 12-3 margin that was only a one-run game heading into the bottom of the fifth.

OU came out strong right from the jump, notching a four-spot in the bottom of the first. The key hit there a two-run double from Kasidi Pickering.

OU was stuck on four until the fifth inning when the offense got back on track. WSU had cut the margin down to 4-3 and chased Sydney Berzon out.

However, the Sooner bats got rolling in the fifth and sixth. Solo home runs from Pickering and Ailana Agbayani stretched the lead. And then the six-run sixth gave OU another run-rule victory.

Audrey Lowry was brilliant in relief. She threw the final three innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout. Lowry only needed 37 pitches to get through the fourth-sixth frames.

Pickering, Wells and Emerling all drove in three runs, while Agbayani brought home two. Pickering, Agbayani and Emerling all had three hits.

Up next

OU (35-3 overall, 8-1 SEC) hosts Kentucky for a three-game set at Love’s Field. The series is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, but there is weather expected to hit the area Friday. So we will all wait and see if there are any changes.