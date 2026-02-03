OU softball senior Kierston Deal ready one final run

Five, 10 years ago and nobody bats an eye at an OU softball player beginning and ending her career in Norman.

That’s just how things worked back then. It was a big thing when someone transferred. Obviously, the game and era have changed considerably.

Head coach Patty Gasso has evolved 100% with what is going on. Not afraid of the portal, using it to her advantage every season. But every now and then, you can still find the throwbacks.

There are five seniors for OU in 2026. But only one, just one is a four-year senior with the Sooners, and that’s pitcher Kierston Deal.

She has seen just about everything in back-to-back national championships to start her career. To then the four-peat coming to a close last spring by Texas Tech.

Her OU story is not done just yet. She’s ready to write that fourth and final chapter.

“I’m old,” Deal joked. “My freshman year and sophomore year, I was still here with the big 10 seniors, and I was just getting to learn from all the veterans and just amazing athletes in the sport. It’s been so cool to be able to take what I’ve learned from them and kind of bring it to the table and create my own voice through that.

“It’s been really cool to see how this program has evolved and just, new conferences, new fields, even getting to play at Marita Hynes to Love’s. I’m just truly blessed and just grateful that I’ve been able to kind of be here for some pivotal moments of this program.”

And it’s not like she has just been happy to be in Norman. Deal has contributed every single season.

Deal is 27-3 overall with 2.44 ERA. She has 145 strikeouts in 180.2 innings pitched. As a junior? Deal was 10-2 with a 3.42 ERA. She has thrown more than 75 innings in each of the last two seasons.

Is this the spring where Deal makes that final leap and becomes a potential No. 1 pitcher for the OU staff?

If nothing else, Deal has earned the confidence of head coach Patty Gasso. If it’s not in the circle, then it’s certainly in the locker room.

This pitching staff? Up to Deal to guide them the right way.

“I’m using KD on the mound as kind of like the leader of the bullpen,” Gasso said.