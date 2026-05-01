OU softball set for doubleheader at Texas A&M on Saturday

A day to think on it for OU softball. After a disastrous end to Game 1 of the series at Texas A&M, the Sooners will get two cracks at the Aggies on Saturday.

Friday’s game has been postponed because of weather, and there will be a doubleheader in College Station on Saturday.

The first game is set for 12:15 p.m., followed by the series finale at 4 p.m. The finale is still set to be on SEC Network. TV designation for the initial contest is unknown.

OU and A&M were able to complete the suspended game from Thursday night on Friday afternoon. It could not have worked out worse for the Sooners.

OU led 5-3 with one out in the bottom of the sixth when the game was suspended. The Aggies put up a five-spot when play resumed and earned the 8-5 victory.

So the SEC regular season championship is still up for grabs. OU, A&M, Alabama and Florida are all still in contention to bring it home.

It will continue to be Kendall Wells watch when Saturday rolls around. The Sooners freshman star did not hit her 37th home run in Game 1. She remains at 36, one shy of tying the NCAA single-season record.

Audrey Lowry threw the first 5.2 innings Thursday/Friday. She left with a 5-3 lead and a runner on third base and tying her career high with eight strikeouts.

However, the Aggies’ next seven hitters reached base, one way or the other. And the 5-3 advantage turned into the 8-5 defeat.

OU is 46-7 overall and 18-4 in the SEC, holding a one-game lead in the loss column over the Gators and Crimson Tide. A two-game lead over the Aggies.

The Sooners need to win one game Saturday to guarantee they will have a share of the SEC regular season championship.