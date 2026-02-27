OU softball sets record for runs in a home opener, 32-0

There might be some tough, stressful days at Love’s Field during the season for OU softball, but Thursday night wasn’t going to be one of them.

A 28-minute bottom of the first let you know that immediately. The Sooners opened the 2026 edition of Love’s Field in style with a 32-0 run-rule (5 innings) victory against visiting Alabama State in front of 3,766 fans.

That is the record for runs scored in a home opener, besting the mark of 17 runs in 1977.

OU scored 11 runs on seven hits to take an 11-0 lead and to welcome its fans back to what should be a whole lot of scoring this season.

Once again, it was freshman Kendall Wells leading the charge. She hit a mammoth two-run shot to begin the frame that went 285 feet.

She added No. 12 for her season total later in the game. OU hit seven home runs in the victory Sunday and added six more Thursday.

Allyssa Parker did it both at the plate and in the circle. She threw the first three innings to pick up the victory. Parker allowed two hits, walked three and struck out four.

But as we all know, Parker is an offensive threat. She drove in five runs that included a two-run home run.

Berkley Zache pitched the final two innings, striking out three.

Gabbie Garcia launched a three-run home run on her way to driving in five runs. Kasidi Pickering and Wells went back-to-back in the second inning.

And Chaney Helton hit her second home run of the season.

OU scored six in the second, seven in the third and eight in the fourth and had 23 hits in the game.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule | All Games at Love’s Field

2 p.m. Friday vs. Sam Houston

5:30 Friday vs. Alabama State

2 p.m. Saturday vs. Sam Houston

5:30 Saturday vs. Alabama State

12:30 Sunday vs. Southeastern Louisiana