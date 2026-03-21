OU softball sets SEC home run history; adds another run-rule victory

There were some sports that as OU entered the SEC, you simply weren’t worried. Softball was absolutely one of them.

With what head coach Patty Gasso has built, maintained and continued to evolve with, bring on any and everybody.

No more chasing non-conference games against the SEC. It’s part of the deal. And OU is rolling right along at the moment.

Another SEC game, another SEC run-rule victory as OU went to Oxford to take down Ole Miss 10-0 in six innings Saturday.

It is not just the impressive outing by pitcher Audrey Lowry. But as the game goes longer, the bats can wake up more.

Especially, right now, with freshman Kendall Wells. OU was only up 2-0 through four innings, and then Wells took over.

Two home runs, five RBIs in the fifth and sixth innings, and that’s all she wrote.

Wells now has 24 home runs this season. Ella Parker also went deep, ‘only’ No. 15 of the season for the junior.

It continues to be laughable what the OU offense is accomplishing. Here is the next number for you.

OU just set the SEC single-season record for home runs in a season. Check the date again, it is just March 21.

And who did the Sooners have to surpass? Themselves, from last season.

OU now has 122 home runs this season, after hitting 121 last season. There is still more than two months left in this season.

Even a 2-0 lead seems like a tough task because of how good Lowry has been. She went five scoreless innings to improve to 14-1.

Gasso went with freshman Allyssa Parker to close things out. A good spot to see what Parker could do. A 10-run advantage but up to her to keep the run-rule victory.

Parker struck out two in the sixth.

The series continues Sunday and Monday in Oxford.