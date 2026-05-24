OU softball stunned vs. Mississippi State, eliminated, miss Women's College World Series

All the pitching stars for OU and Mississippi State softball. You know the names. The one nobody expected, nobody planned for.

Delainey Everett.

She came in with 13.1 innings thrown the entire season. And what she did was shut down one of the most potent offenses the softball world has ever seen. Five batters with at least 20 home runs, but nothing could get going on this day.

And what Everett did was leave OU fans, leave Love’s Field absolutely stunned. Everett with an afternoon she will never forget as Mississippi State ends the Sooners season in a 6-0 shocker in Game 3 of the Norman Super Regional on Sunday.

OU misses out on the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015 and is now 0-4 all-time when losing Game 1 of a Super Regional. It is the first-ever trip for MSU to the WCWS, who entered the weekend without a win in Supers.

The Sooners had the numbers all weekend for MSU stars Alyssa Faircloth and Peja Goold. All weekend, neither could do anything against the OU offense.

MSU head coach Sam Ricketts went with Everett, who earned the final four outs to get the win Friday.

OU head coach decided to roll with Miali Guachino to begin things. And OU was in an early hole when she allowed a two-run single in the top of the first. It was not an insurmountable lead, of course, but the pressure was already with the Sooners.

Guachino was taken out when it was 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Freshman Berkley Zache was nails to get out of the fourth. But it was just one of those days. Ace Audrey Lowry, who was a boss in Saturday’s win for OU, gave up a two-run home run in the fifth.

The energy, and Love’s Field tried to bring it, just never translated on the field.

Freshman Kendall Wells, after all, ends her remarkable season with 39 home runs, which has all alone as second all-time in the NCAA for a single season. There was a scary moment when she was hit by a pitch, but Wells, ever the warrior, stayed in and stayed in at catcher.

OU finishes the season at 52-10 overall and the SEC regular season champion. It is the first time in 399 games that OU has been blanked (2019, Alabama). First time shutout at home since April 16, 2015 (Baylor).