OU softball sweeps A&M doubleheader, claims outright SEC regular season crown

After a pressure-filled two games for OU softball to begin the series at Texas A&M, you could finally breathe that sigh of relief. Well, at least for six innings.

Oh, and celebrate a little after a tense seventh.

The Sooners are the outright SEC regular season champions, sweeping a doubleheader against the Aggies on Saturday (4-3, 6-4) to earn the honor.

OU finishes the regular season 48-7 overall and 20-4 in the conference. Alabama swept South Carolina this weekend but finishes second at 19-5 in SEC play. The Sooners and Crimson Tide did not play this season but will be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the SEC Tournament.

That gets going Tuesday in Lexington, Ky., with OU slated to play the 7 p.m. game Thursday. The top four seeds receive double byes.

Back to the second game Saturday in College Station, some early offense combined with a dominant outing by Sydney Berzon in the circle, and the title is coming to Norman.

Kai Minor began the game with a solo home run. And then Kasidi Pickering had just enough for a three-run shot later in the four-run first.

Ella Parker also added a solo shot to make it 6-0.

That four-run early cushion seemed to allow Berzon to relax, and she was dealing. Berzon kept the Aggies off balance all afternoon, with four of her strikeouts coming via the ‘caught looking’ variety.

She threw the initial five innings, allowing two hits without a walk.

Allyssa Parker was just fine in the sixth but gave up four runs in the seventh with one out, to give way to Audrey Lowry to close out the game and final two outs.

Freshman Kendall Wells did not hit a home run in the series. She had one hit and walked six times in the three games. Wells remains at 36 home runs, one shy of tying the NCAA single-season record.

OU 4, Texas A&M 3 (Game 1)

It’s the little things when it comes to OU softball. You can be enamored with the offense and all the home runs.

Hustle plays made the difference. Making sure, on two occasions, to not ground into the double play.

Instead, that hustle turned into runs later in the innings. And it was needed as OU earned the hard-fought victory in Game 1.

Scoreless game in the fourth, and Gabbie Garcia could have hit into a double play. Instead, it was just a fielder’s choice. A&M elected to intentionally walk Kendall Wells, and Kasidi Pickering made that decision backfire.

Pickering came through with an RBI single as part of a three-run fourth.

Then in the sixth, with the game tied 3-3, it was Ailana Agbayani’s turn to show the hustle. Because she didn’t get doubled up, it gave Kai Minor an opportunity with two outs.

Minor made it count with an RBI triple that proved to be the game-winner.

Miali Guachino got the start and held A&M scoreless through four innings. She ran into trouble in the fifth, allowing three runs to pave the way for Audrey Lowry to come in.

Lowry had to work her way out of a jam in the sixth inning but proved to be up to the task. Lowry did the same in the seventh.

A&M had runners on first and second with two out in the seventh, and Lowry closed the door.