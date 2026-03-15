OU softball takes advantage of Auburn mistakes, sweeps series

You do not need to give OU softball any extra opportunities. And if you do, well, look out because it might get out of hand in a hurry.

It was a weekend full of Auburn mistakes, and it showed up again Sunday. The Sooners made them pay and then found their own groove on the way to a 14-2 run-rule (5 innings) victory against the Tigers at Love’s Field.

Auburn had three errors that led to three early unearned runs. You give this OU offense enough chances, it will do something special with them.

On a ridiculously windy day, freshman Kendall Wells was still able to launch a two-run home run in the fourth inning. And after the inning went off the rails, Wells did it again with a three-run bomb. Two home runs, five RBIs in the fourth inning. She now has 21 home runs this season.

OU scored two in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth.

Kasidi Pickering and Kai Minor each had a two-run double. And Lexi McDaniel and Ella Parker each had a two-run single.

A lot of questions about who Patty Gasso would throw in the circle. She went back to Audrey Lowry, who got the nod Friday as well.

Outside of one mistake in the third inning, Lowry delivered again. She threw four innings and struck out four. Senior Kierston Deal worked the fifth.

Up next

After playing 14 of the last 15 at Love’s, time for OU (28-2, 3-0 SEC) to hit the road. OU is at Memphis on Wednesday before its initial road SEC series this season at Ole Miss.