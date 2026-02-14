OU softball takes care of business in two-win Saturday in New Mexico

Jump out early and never look back for OU softball. Pretty good recipe, and it’s exactly what the Sooners did to close out their time in New Mexico.

OU dominated Idaho State in a 10-1 run-rule (5 innings) victory Saturday afternoon in Las Cruces, N.M. The Sooners scored four in the first and three in the second to put it away early.

It was a banner day for Kasidi Pickering. A three-run home run in the first game, she followed that with a three-run home run in the second against ISU.

You can tell how excited head coach Patty Gasso is about freshman Kai Minor, and Minor is beginning to show why. Minor went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run and drove in four runs.

Freshman Allyssa Parker got the start and got the win, throwing 2.2 innings and not allowing a hit. Audrey Lowry pitched the final two frames and got her fifth win of the season.

OU (7-1) heads to UTEP on Sunday to close out the five games in three days.

OU 12, Minnesota 2 (5)

The Gophers held a 2-1 lead going into the top of the second. And then? The Sooner bats took over with an eight-spot. Some very familiar names for head coach Patty Gasso. Kasidi Pickering had a three-run homer in the inning, and Ella Parker had a two-run shot of her own.

They’re the veterans for a reason. A great understanding of the moment and when the team might need a lift.

Ailana Agbayani continued her brilliant weekend with a four-hit outing and scoring twice. Pickering and Parker each drove in three runs.

From there, it was about watching Sydney Berzon in the circle. She gave up the back-to-back shots in the first, and it was up to Karlie Keeney to calm the noise.

Berzon pitched the first two innings, allowing four hits and the two runs. That paved the way for Miali Guachino to throw the final three frames. She was electric in giving up zero hits with two walks and five strikeouts.