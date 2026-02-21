OU softball takes down Cal to earn Saturday split at Mary Nutter

OU softball team is tough enough with 21 outs. If you’re going to give the Sooners some extra opportunities, they’re going to take advantage.

It might have taken longer in the day than some OU fans were expecting, but the crooked inning came. The Sooners scored five in the top of the sixth to overtake Cal with a 7-5 victory Saturday afternoon at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California.

OU trailed 4-1, after rough outings in the circle from Kierston Deal and Miali Guachino, and 4-2 heading into the sixth.

But some walks, an error, and that two-run deficit changed very, very quickly.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas drove in two runs and had two hits. Kai Minor had a three-hit performance as did fellow freshman Lexi McDaniel.

After giving up four runs in three innings, the Sooners pitching was able to turn it around. It was Sydney Berzon who found her groove for maybe her best outing yet. She went 4.2 innings, allowing just a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and had four strikeouts.

The tying run came to the plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Berzon shut it down. Three of the seven runs scored for the Sooners were unearned.

OU closes out the Mary Nutter with a battle against Washington at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Long Beach State 6, OU 4

Almost had one of them ‘Clutchness’ comebacks for the Sooners. OU trailed 6-2 in the top of the seventh before cutting it to 6-4 with two on and two out for pinch-hitter Gabbie Garcia.

But LBSU was able to get Garcia swinging to end the game.

The freshmen keep doing their thing as Allyssa Parker and Kendall Wells each hit solo home runs. But OU couldn’t get the outing from Sydney Berzon that it had to be hoping for.

She was chased out after just 2.1 innings and allowing a couple of runs. Patty Gasso went to Audrey Lowry for the third straight day. Cruising along until a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth.

Lowry has been tremendous but suffered her first loss to drop to 8-1 this season.