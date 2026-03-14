OU softball tested, comes all the way back vs. Auburn, 8-5

If there was any intrigue in the OU-Auburn softball series, it was Saturday. There just isn’t enough evidence that the OU pitching staff is rock solid.

You believe Friday will be with Audrey Lowry. After that? Let’s see it, first, before we start saying anything.

And Saturday was a grind, a battle. Something the Sooners haven’t had in a while but one they were able to find a way.

OU overcame a four-run deficit to take down visiting Auburn 8-5 on Saturday afternoon at Love’s Field.

“Started off like it did yesterday,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “Auburn did a good job, they’re doing a good job of scoring first and setting the tone and we’re just having to play catch-up. It’s good for us.

“Everybody knows we hit a lot of home runs and I don’t even know, I don’t count, I don’t care. I just care that we find ways to manufacture runs. So if its an error and a bunt and a bloop, I’ll take — it’s about runs, it’s not about home runs, at least in my mind. In their mind, I don’t know.

“We talk about just trying easy because when they try to do something in the way of swinging, it usually gets too big or too long or what have you. So I like what we did today. I thought it was really good.”

Kasidi Pickering with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning to complete the comeback. And Gabbie Garcia added an RBI double with two outs. Then it was punctuated by an RBI walk from Ailana Agbayani.

It was Miali Guachino who got the call in the circle. And her downfall was the long ball. She gave up three home runs, all five runs in the four innings she pitched. Guachino did have seven strikeouts.

OU trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the third. The Sooners slowly worked their way back into it and got a huge break from Auburn in the outfield.

Pickering cut the lead in half with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. It stayed at 5-3 until the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs, freshman Kai Minor hit what should have been the final out of the inning. Instead, it dropped harmlessly in between the centerfielder and right fielder for the Tigers to bring home a run. Isabela Emerling tied it up with a single immediately after.

Head coach Patty Gasso went with Allyssa Parker in the circle, and she came through. Parker had to work out of some issues, but she threw the final three innings to get the win. She struck out three.

“Just an elite competitor at such a young age,” Gasso said. “And I’ve watched her in Oklahoma win championships in high school, her travel ball team, they won the championship last year. She’s in those environments and she just knows how to laser focus and lock in.

“She’s just an elite athlete that can pitch. I think nobody really thought about — she’s just a — she’s a legitimate pitcher who can play every position in the infield and the outfield and come up and hit as many home runs as anybody else. To be able to have her as a freshman on this team, you’re going to enjoy the growth in watching her turn into one of the best players that ever played here. That’s what I believe.”

Up next

OU (27-2, 2-0 SEC) goes for the three-game sweep of the Tigers. The series finale is set for noon on SEC Network.