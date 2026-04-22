OU softball ties team HR mark, rolls to another victory, 9-0

Records were on the line Tuesday for OU softball. And we are tied just about everywhere. Tied for a single season mark at 34 for Kendall Wells.

And the team tied the 2021 mark by hitting three more bombs Tuesday to reach 161 for the season.

OU cruised to the 9-0 victory in five innings against visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Love’s Field.

The Sooners return to SEC action, with Georgia coming to Norman for three games this weekend.

This was the final mid-week game of the season, and head coach Patty Gasso tinkered with some things. She gave a lot of players some opportunities who have not had as many in recent weeks.

OU scored four in the second and five in the fourth and sent everybody home on a chilly evening.

Allyssa Parker got things started with a solo home run to begin the second. Then freshman Lexi McDaniel followed right after with one of her own.

Wells was initially in the lineup, went 0 for 1 with a walk. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.

Isabela Emerling, who simply cannot be stopped right now, crushed a two- run shot in the bottom of the fourth. It was the fourth straight game that Emerling has hit a home run.

Miali Guachino, Kierston Deal and Berkley Zache combined for the five-inning no-hitter.