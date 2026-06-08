OU softball transfer portal tracker: Let the chaos begin

After a strange couple of weeks for OU softball, it’s time to get back to work. The transfer portal window has officially opened. Get to it.

How active will the Sooners be? After being dismissed in the Super Regionals, OU missed the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015. A bitter pill to swallow.

OU needs pitching, obviously. Then, what? Will anybody else depart Norman? Rumors are running rampant, but we will get our answers in the next few weeks, one way or the other.

“We definitely are going to take a look-see in the portal to see what we can find, for sure,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “We don’t need a lot, don’t need much at all. Will be looking, paying attention. We’ve got good young pitchers coming in. We’ve got an unbelievable outfielder coming in.

“Probably going to need a backup catcher, potentially. Looking for a potential pitcher that fits our needs and joining our crew. Maybe with experience and showing success in college so far. Maybe a couple of speedy runners, somebody coming off the bench and knows that is their job.”

OU portal departures (3)

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal