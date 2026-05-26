OU softball transfer portal tracker: Where do Sooners go from here?

A strange and unfamiliar position for OU softball. The Sooners, for the first time in ages, can get a jump on the transfer portal.

The unexpected Norman Super Regional loss to Mississippi State means OU can already get cracking on the portal, both ways. Who is coming? Who is going?

OU has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to Softball America. But this does feel like it might be the first year where the Sooners won’t just retain everybody who could and should return.

Is it pitching? Another bat? Time for head coach Patty Gasso and crew to put together the pieces for 2027.

“We talk about doing hard things and going through hard things like this to allow us to grow into women. So not everything goes your way, but those pitchers really, really wanted it for this team, and so when you really want it and you’re going to pitch, maybe that’s not exactly the feeling that you want,” Gasso said.

“Same thing with hitting. So, it’s just getting the confidence down. I think we’ve got the stuff. We’ve got to have the trust. We’ve got to have the confidence, but we are excited about this pitching staff, and they did learn—and should learn a lot, and I know they’re getting better each year.”

The portal officially opens June 8.

OU portal departures (3)

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal